Goga Bitadze News: Starting sans Carter
Bitadze is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Bitadze is filling in for the injured Wendell Carter (rib) on Thursday. It'll be the third start of the season for Bitadze, who has averaged 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game with the first unit.
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