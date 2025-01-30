Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Bitadze is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Bitadze posted 10 points and nine rebounds across 22 minutes in his return to action Monday, and the big man will return to his regular starting role for this matchup. Bitadze is averaging 10.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in a starting role this season across 33 appearances.

Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic
