Goga Bitadze News: Strong defensive presence vs. Heat

Bitadze logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 89-88 loss to Miami.

Bitadze led Orlando in blocked shots Thursday, and he was one of three Magic players to register three steals. A last-second tipped shot late in the fourth quarter brought Bitadze to double-digt points and gave him his 11th double-double of the season. Five of those double-doubles have come over his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 13.1 points on 60.6 percent shooting, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals over 29.4 minutes per game.