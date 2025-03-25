Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Struggles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Bitadze finished Monday's 118-106 win over the Lakers with zero points (0-2 FG), four rebounds and one steal across nine minutes.

Bitadze failed to make an impact during Monday's win against the Lakers, finishing with zero points in nine minutes on the floor. The 25-year-old big man has seen his role diminish considerably, averaging 9.6 minutes per game off the bench for Orlando, with the team turning to Wendell Carter in the frontcourt.

