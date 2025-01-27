Goga Bitadze News: To be deployed off bench Monday

Bitadze will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Heat, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Bitadze is in line for his first game action since Jan. 12 after clearing the league's concussion protocol, and he'll be utilized as reserve in an effort to ease him back into play. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see the Magic limit the big man's minutes to ensure he makes it out of Monday's matchup without any setbacks.