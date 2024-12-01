Goga Bitadze News: Top rebounder in double-double

Bitadze totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 victory over the Nets.

Bitadze once again owned the paint in Sunday's victory, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while pacing the Magic in steals to go along with a team-high-tying pair of blocks in a double-double performance. Bitadze has recorded a double-double in six outings this season, including in two of his last three appearances.