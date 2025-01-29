Gradey Dick Injury: Iffy due to illness
Dick (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Dick was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. Dick has played an average of 24.1 minutes over his last 10 appearances. Guys like Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji and Davion Mitchell could see more minutes if Dick is unavailable.
