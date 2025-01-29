Fantasy Basketball
Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick Injury: Iffy due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 7:27am

Dick (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Dick was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. Dick has played an average of 24.1 minutes over his last 10 appearances. Guys like Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji and Davion Mitchell could see more minutes if Dick is unavailable.

