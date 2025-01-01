Gradey Dick Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Dick (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Dick remains day-to-day after missing Tuesday's game against Boston. In addition to Dick, RJ Barrett (illness) and Immanuel Quickley (illness) are questionable, while Bruce Brown is resting for the second leg of this back-to-back. Once Quickley gets his legs under him, Dick's usage could take a hit.
