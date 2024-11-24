Gradey Dick Injury: Leaves early Sunday

Dick left Sunday's game against the Cavaliers erly due to left calf soreness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Dick exited for the locker room in the fourth quarter due to a left calf injury and wasn't able to return. He concludes the game with 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes of play. If he is forced to miss time, Davion Mitchell will likely see an increased role.