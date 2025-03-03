Fantasy Basketball
Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick Injury: Listed out for Tuesday

RotoWire Staff

March 3, 2025

Dick (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick suffered a hyperextension and a sit-bone contusion in his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday's game, and it's not a surprise that he won't be suiting up for the rematch against Orlando. An official timetable isn't known yet, but Dick's next chance to play comes Friday against Utah. Guys like Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead could see an uptick in minutes in the meantime.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
