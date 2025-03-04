Gradey Dick Injury: Out at least two weeks

The Raptors announced Tuesday that Dick (knee) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Dick left Sunday's game after only 16 minutes and has been diagnosed with a hyperextended right knee, resulting in bone bruises, and will miss extended time. With the Raptors falling down the standings, it's unclear how big of a priority rushing Dick or Brandon Ingram (ankle) back into action will be. In Dick's absence, Ja'Kobe Walter will likely be the primary beneficiary, but Jamal Shead and A.J. Lawson are also candidates for increased roles.