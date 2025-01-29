Gradey Dick Injury: Out with illness

Dick (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick will miss Wednesday's matchup on the road in Washington as he continues to battle an illness. With the former first-round pick sitting out a game for the seventh time this season, the Raptors will likely turn to Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji and Ja'Kobe Walter to help shoulder the load in the absence of the 21-year-old rising star.