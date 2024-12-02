Fantasy Basketball
Gradey Dick Injury: Participates in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Dick (calf) participated in Monday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Monday's season was a light non-contact practice, but Dick continues to progress in the right direction after missing the past four games. Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic expects to have Dick back in the lineup at some point this week, but his status for Tuesday's game against Indiana remains in the air.

