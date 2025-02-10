Fantasy Basketball
Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Dick (neck) is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick played 14 minutes against the Rockets on Sunday before leaving the game for good with this injury. It appears to be minor, however, and that's good news for a Toronto team that could be very shorthanded again -- RJ Barrett (concussion) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) remain out for the Raptors.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
