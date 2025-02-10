Gradey Dick Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Dick (neck) is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick played 14 minutes against the Rockets on Sunday before leaving the game for good with this injury. It appears to be minor, however, and that's good news for a Toronto team that could be very shorthanded again -- RJ Barrett (concussion) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) remain out for the Raptors.