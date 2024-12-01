Gradey Dick Injury: Progressing toward return

Dick (calf), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, is improving and expected to practice fully sometime this week, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick will miss his fourth consecutive outing Sunday as the team ramps him back up to playing form due to a left calf contusion. The second-year swingman is still considered day-to-day, but he is likely nearing a return to game action sooner rather than later. Dick's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Indiana.