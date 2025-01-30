Gradey Dick Injury: Questionable for Friday
Dick (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Dick may be trending toward missing Friday's game for the Raptors, which would be the second straight game missed due to an illness. If he can't play against Chicago, Toronto may turn to Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji and Bruce Brown to help pick up the slack.
