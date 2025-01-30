Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 1:59pm

Dick (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick may be trending toward missing Friday's game for the Raptors, which would be the second straight game missed due to an illness. If he can't play against Chicago, Toronto may turn to Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji and Bruce Brown to help pick up the slack.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now