Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick Injury: Ruled out vs. Heat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Dick (calf) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with Miami, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Dick's absence will mark his fourth straight game sidelined due to a left calf contusion. Both Davion Mitchell and Ja'Kobe Walter have started in his absence and figure to again see increased workloads as a result. Dick's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against Indiana.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
