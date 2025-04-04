Gradey Dick Injury: Shut down for rest of season

Dick (knee) is out for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Dick hasn't played since March 2 due to a right knee injury and will sit out the rest of the season with the Raptors sitting at 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. The second-year forward will end the 2024-25 campaign averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.4 minutes across 54 appearances.