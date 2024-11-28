Fantasy Basketball
Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Dick (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Dick will miss a third straight game due to a left calf contusion, and it's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again. Davion Mitchell started the first game Dick missed, but Ja'Kobe Walter replaced Mitchell and made his first career start Wednesday against the Pelicans. Dick's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in a rematch against the Heat in Toronto.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
