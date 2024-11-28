Gradey Dick Injury: Won't play Friday

Dick (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Dick will miss a third straight game due to a left calf contusion, and it's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again. Davion Mitchell started the first game Dick missed, but Ja'Kobe Walter replaced Mitchell and made his first career start Wednesday against the Pelicans. Dick's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in a rematch against the Heat in Toronto.