Gradey Dick Injury: Won't play Monday
Dick (calf) won't play Monday against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Dick has been diagnosed with a left calf strain, but the severity is unclear. He left Sunday's game early with what was described as soreness, but now there's a bit more clarity. With Dick unavailable, players such as Ochai Agbaji, Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead could step into larger roles.
