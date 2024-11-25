Gradey Dick Injury: Won't play Monday

Dick (calf) won't play Monday against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Dick has been diagnosed with a left calf strain, but the severity is unclear. He left Sunday's game early with what was described as soreness, but now there's a bit more clarity. With Dick unavailable, players such as Ochai Agbaji, Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead could step into larger roles.