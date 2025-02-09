Fantasy Basketball
Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Dick has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a neck contusion, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Dick finishes the game with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 14 minutes. Ja'Kobe Walter started the second half in place of Dick, whose next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Philadelphia. Grey relays that Dick has passed the team's initial concussion tests.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors

