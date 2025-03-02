Gradey Dick Injury: Won't return Sunday vs. Orlando

Dick (head/knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Magic, per the official Sportsnet broadcast.

Dick suffered multiple injuries late in the fourth quarter when he collided with RJ Barrett while the latter was driving to the basket. Dick was able to walk off under his own power to the locker room, but he will not see the floor for the rest of Sunday's game as he continues to be evaluated by medical staff. Ja'Kobe Walter entered the Raptors' starting lineup for the start of the second half due to Dick's injury.