Gradey Dick News: Another 30-point game

Dick contributed 31 points (13-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

Dick scored a career-high 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in Minnesota on Oct. 26, bested that mark with 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) in Charlotte on Wednesday and topped himself once again Friday. With Immanuel Quickley (pelvis), Scottie Barnes (orbital), Bruce Brown (knee) and Kelly Olynyk (back) all out, Dick should continue to have the green light for the rebuilding Raptors. The soon-to-be 21-year-old is the youngest Raptor ever to record back-to-back 30-point games.