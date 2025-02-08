Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick News: Another solid scoring effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Dick had 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

RJ Barrett (concussion) missed a third straight game Friday and Brandon Ingram (ankle) hasn't been cleared yet to make his Toronto debut, so Dick was needed to handle more of the scoring load once again. The second-year wing has delivered double-digit points in 13 of his last 14 appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.5 assists, but he'll likely be bumped to the bench and see a lower usage rate once Barrett and Ingram are in the lineup.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now