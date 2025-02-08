Gradey Dick News: Another solid scoring effort

Dick had 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

RJ Barrett (concussion) missed a third straight game Friday and Brandon Ingram (ankle) hasn't been cleared yet to make his Toronto debut, so Dick was needed to handle more of the scoring load once again. The second-year wing has delivered double-digit points in 13 of his last 14 appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.5 assists, but he'll likely be bumped to the bench and see a lower usage rate once Barrett and Ingram are in the lineup.