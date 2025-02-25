Fantasy Basketball
Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick News: Available to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 4:05pm

Dick (thigh) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Boston.

Dick will shake off a probable tag due to the right thigh contusion and suit up Tuesday. The second-year swingman has struggled of late, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting 32.4 percent from the field in 26.4 minutes per contest.

