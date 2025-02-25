Gradey Dick News: Available to play Tuesday

Dick (thigh) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Boston.

Dick will shake off a probable tag due to the right thigh contusion and suit up Tuesday. The second-year swingman has struggled of late, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting 32.4 percent from the field in 26.4 minutes per contest.