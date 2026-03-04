Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick News: Back in rotation, barely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Dick finished with zero points (0-1 FG) in one minute during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to the Knicks.

Dick moved back into the rotation after sitting out the previous two games, albeit for one minute during garbage time. Outside of a handful of encouraging performances, Dick has been a letdown this season, averaging just 6.2 points in 15.5 minutes per contest.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
