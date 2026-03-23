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Gradey Dick News: Chips in 10 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 11:36am

Dick registered 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 loss to Phoenix.

The 2023 first-rounder has been part of Toronto's rotation for just two of the team's last five contests, implying he's not a major aspect of the mix for the time being. That said, Dick has an opportunity to remain in the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Jazz due to the absence of Immanuel Quickley (foot).

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
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