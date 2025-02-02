Gradey Dick News: Efficient 18 points Sunday
Dick recorded 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 win over the Clippers.
Dick took only nine shots Sunday, but he connected on seven of them and finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind RJ Barrett (20). Over his last 10 outings, Dick has averaged 12.9 points on 46.4 percent shooting, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 26.1 minutes per game.
