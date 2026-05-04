Gradey Dick News: Ends disappointing third season
Dick did not see the floor during Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
With Brandon Ingram (heel) joining the Raptors, Dick took a huge step back in 2025-26. Across 76 regular-season appearances, the third-year sharpshooter averaged a career-low 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 14.0 minutes per game. Dick is set to return to Toronto in 2026-27, but it's concerning he wasn't able to move into a more prominent role despite Ingram's absence in Game 7.
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