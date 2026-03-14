Gradey Dick News: Exits rotation Friday
Dick (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Raptors' 122-115 win over the Suns.
Dick had appeared in each of Toronto's previous five contests while averaging 5.8 points in 6.8 minutes, but he ended up being the odd man out after head coach Darko Rajakovic condensed his rotation to nine Friday. The third-year wing's chances of re-emerging as a regular in the rotation will become even more difficult moving forward, as Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) appears to be closing in on a return, which will bring the Toronto roster back to full strength.
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