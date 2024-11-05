Gradey Dick News: Leads team with 26 points

Dick ended Monday's 121-119 loss to Denver with 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 36 minutes.

Dick will be hard to bench after a red-hot start, and it appears that he will have a firm hold as the top man at off-guard this season. The Raptors are hampered with injuries, but their trajectory will be intriguing when their first unit is completely healthy Through eight games, Dick is averaging 21.6 points, 2.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds ansd 1.3 steals.