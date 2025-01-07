Gradey Dick News: Poor shooting in loss
Dick amassed 11 points (3-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 128-104 loss to Milwaukee.
Dick has taken his game to another level for the Raptors this season but didn't have it going during Monday's loss to the Bucks. The second-year forward has hit a rough shooting stretch, going 5-for-23 over the last two games. Dick's usage may continue to decline, as the Raptors have Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett all healthy for the first time this season.
