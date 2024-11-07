Gradey Dick News: Regresses in loss

Dick racked up seven points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Kings.

Dick lost his shot Wednesday evening, ending a torrid streak of scoring to begin the season. Prior to Wednesday's loss, he averaged 24.8 points over a six-game span and averaged 27 points per game on the road during that period. Compared to his results this season, Dick's performance should be considered an outlier, but Immanuel Quickley's (pelvis) return will reveal how Dick will be utilized in the future.