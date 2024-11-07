Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick News: Regresses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Dick racked up seven points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Kings.

Dick lost his shot Wednesday evening, ending a torrid streak of scoring to begin the season. Prior to Wednesday's loss, he averaged 24.8 points over a six-game span and averaged 27 points per game on the road during that period. Compared to his results this season, Dick's performance should be considered an outlier, but Immanuel Quickley's (pelvis) return will reveal how Dick will be utilized in the future.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now