Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick News: Removed from rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Dick (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Raptors' 110-107 loss to the Spurs.

Dick had appeared in each of the Raptors' first 58 games of the season, but after he was held under 10 minutes in two of the previous three contests, he was dropped from the rotation entirely. Rather than sticking with Dick on the second unit, head coach Darko Rajakovic went with Jamison Battle (six minutes) as the 10th man in the rotation. While Dick's removal from the rotation could prove to be a short-term arrangement, the Raptors still aren't expected to make the third-year wing a major priority when the team is at full strength.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gradey Dick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gradey Dick See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
94 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule: Injury Report, Sleepers & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule: Injury Report, Sleepers & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
94 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Panic Meter: Too Early to Give Up on These Slumping Players?
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Panic Meter: Too Early to Give Up on These Slumping Players?
Author Image
Dan Bruno
113 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025: Top 125 Keepers, Strategy, Analysis
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025: Top 125 Keepers, Strategy, Analysis
Rotowire Staff
136 days ago