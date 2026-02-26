Gradey Dick News: Removed from rotation
Dick (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Raptors' 110-107 loss to the Spurs.
Dick had appeared in each of the Raptors' first 58 games of the season, but after he was held under 10 minutes in two of the previous three contests, he was dropped from the rotation entirely. Rather than sticking with Dick on the second unit, head coach Darko Rajakovic went with Jamison Battle (six minutes) as the 10th man in the rotation. While Dick's removal from the rotation could prove to be a short-term arrangement, the Raptors still aren't expected to make the third-year wing a major priority when the team is at full strength.
