Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick News: Scores 11 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:13am

Dick ended Sunday's 139-87 win over the Magic with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes.

Dick has been used sparingly in recent weeks, but he took advantage of some extra touches in this 52-point blowout win. Over his last six outings, he's averaging just 13.7 minutes per contest with 6.8 points, 1.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds on 40.0 percent shooting from the field.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gradey Dick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gradey Dick See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
73 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
126 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule: Injury Report, Sleepers & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule: Injury Report, Sleepers & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
126 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Panic Meter: Too Early to Give Up on These Slumping Players?
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Panic Meter: Too Early to Give Up on These Slumping Players?
Author Image
Dan Bruno
145 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025: Top 125 Keepers, Strategy, Analysis
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025: Top 125 Keepers, Strategy, Analysis
Rotowire Staff
168 days ago