Gradey Dick News: Scores 11 points in win
Dick ended Sunday's 139-87 win over the Magic with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes.
Dick has been used sparingly in recent weeks, but he took advantage of some extra touches in this 52-point blowout win. Over his last six outings, he's averaging just 13.7 minutes per contest with 6.8 points, 1.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds on 40.0 percent shooting from the field.
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