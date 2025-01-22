Gradey Dick News: Scores 17 points in win

Dick amassed 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound and one assist across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 109-93 victory over the Magic.

Dick has now reached double figures in six straight games, and he appears to be trending in the right direction. During that span, he averaged 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers on 46.7 percent shooting from the field. He had a total of one steal and zero blocks in that stretch, however.