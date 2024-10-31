Gradey Dick News: Scores career-high 30 points

Dick fouled out of Wednesday's 138-133 loss to the Hornets after recording 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 36 minutes.

Dick delivered the best scoring performance of his young career before fouling out, and the second-year guard is performing at a high level while doing an excellent job of handling a more significant role on offense. Dick has reached the 15-point mark in all but one of his five appearances and has reached the 20-point mark in two of his last three, so his scoring exploits have been enough to keep him relevant across all fantasy formats. He's also shooting 48.5 percent from the field, which represents an upgrade compared to his rookie year in 2023-24.