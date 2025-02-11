Gradey Dick News: Sinks three triples Tuesday

Dick registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one block over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over the 76ers.

Dick was cleared to play Tuesday after suffering a neck injury during Sunday's loss to the Rockets. The second-year connected on a trio of three-pointers, including late in the fourth quarter to give the Raptors a three-point lead. Dick has averaged 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 28.3 minutes per game in February.