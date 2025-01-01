Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gradey Dick headshot

Gradey Dick News: Starting Wednesday in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Dick (hamstring) will start in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dick will make his 28th start of the season for Toronto after missing Tuesday's loss to Boston with a hamstring injury, suggesting he won't face a noticeable minutes restriction, if any at all. Dick has reached double-digit scoring figures in six of his last seven outings.

Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now