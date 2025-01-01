Gradey Dick News: Starting Wednesday in return
Dick (hamstring) will start in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Dick will make his 28th start of the season for Toronto after missing Tuesday's loss to Boston with a hamstring injury, suggesting he won't face a noticeable minutes restriction, if any at all. Dick has reached double-digit scoring figures in six of his last seven outings.
