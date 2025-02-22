Fantasy Basketball
Gradey Dick News: Struggles with shot Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Dick accumulated nine points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-111 overtime loss to Miami.

Dick didn't have his best shooting performance Friday but still salvaged his fantasy line by notching a season-high mark in rebounds. Dick's fantasy value isn't very high if he's not hitting shots, and on that note, he's averaging 11.3 points per game while making 35.3 percent of his threes since the beginning of February.

