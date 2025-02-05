Gradey Dick News: Tallies 14 points Tuesday

Dick recorded 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Knicks.

Dick was serviceable yet again, scoring double-digits for the fourth straight game. During that time he has averaged 13.7 points and 1.7 three-pointers, adding very little in terms of peripheral production. He has certainly filled a role for the Raptors this season but his overall appeal remains somewhat limited.