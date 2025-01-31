Gradey Dick News: Will play against Chicago

Dick (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After missing Wednesday's win against the Wizards due to an illness, Dick will return to the floor Friday to face the Bulls. The 2023 first-round pick has taken his game to another level this season for the Raptors, averaging a career-high 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.