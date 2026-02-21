Grant Nelson News: Secures double-double in loss

Nelson logged 14 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes in Friday's 104-102 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Nelson did his usual offensive job and added a season-high tally of rebounds that led to his first double-double of the season in his 21st outing for Long Island. While he's regularly less active on the boards, he's now averaging 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game over the current campaign.