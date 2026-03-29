Grant Williams Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Williams (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against Boston.

Williams came close to a double-double in 25 minutes from off the bench in Saturday's 118-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, he will sit out on Sunday, the second game of a back-to-back, to rest. Without Williams in the lineup versus his former club, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Sion James could each receive additional minutes.