Grant Williams Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Williams (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against Boston.
Williams came close to a double-double in 25 minutes from off the bench in Saturday's 118-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, he will sit out on Sunday, the second game of a back-to-back, to rest. Without Williams in the lineup versus his former club, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Sion James could each receive additional minutes.
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