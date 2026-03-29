Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 10:43am

Williams (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against Boston.

Williams came close to a double-double in 25 minutes from off the bench in Saturday's 118-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, he will sit out on Sunday, the second game of a back-to-back, to rest. Without Williams in the lineup versus his former club, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Sion James could each receive additional minutes.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
37 days ago