Grant Williams Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Williams (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Williams is sitting out the second end of Charlotte's back-to-back, opening the door to extra minutes to Sion James and Josh Green. The expectation is that Williams will be able to return Saturday, when the Hornets face the Spurs in San Antonio.
