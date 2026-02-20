Grant Williams Injury: Sitting out Friday

Williams has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee injury management.

Since making his season debut Jan. 10 after completing his recovery from December 2024 surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, Williams has yet to play in both ends of a back-to-back sets. He'll end up getting some rest Friday after he started and recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Thursday's 105-101 loss to the Rockets. With Williams idle and with Miles Bridges serving the third contest of his four-game suspension Thursday, Tidjane Salaun looks to be the next man up at power forward for the Hornets.