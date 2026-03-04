Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 10:16am

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Boston.

Williams will end up getting a maintenance day for the second leg of a back-to-back set after playing 21 minutes in Tuesday's 117-90 win over the Mavericks. With the veteran big man sitting out, the Hornets could have a few extra minutes available off the bench for Sion James and Josh Green.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
