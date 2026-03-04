Grant Williams Injury: Sitting out Wednesday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Boston.
Williams will end up getting a maintenance day for the second leg of a back-to-back set after playing 21 minutes in Tuesday's 117-90 win over the Mavericks. With the veteran big man sitting out, the Hornets could have a few extra minutes available off the bench for Sion James and Josh Green.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Williams See More