Grant Williams Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Williams underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair multiple tears in his right knee, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Williams was diagnosed with a torn ACL, meniscus and associated ligaments in his right knee back on Nov. 24. He was previously ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, and he's expected to return in 9-12 months. He finished the campaign with averages of 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks across 29.9 minutes per game over 16 appearances. He should be considered questionable to be ready in time for the 2025-26 season.