Grant Williams News: Available to play Friday
Williams (back) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Williams appears to have sustained a minor back injury during Wednesday's win over Detroit, though he has the green light to suit up Friday. The 25-year-old forward isn't starting but should see an increased role due to Miles Bridges (knee), Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Richards (ribs) all being ruled out.
