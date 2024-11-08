Fantasy Basketball
Grant Williams headshot

Grant Williams News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 4:02pm

Williams (back) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Williams appears to have sustained a minor back injury during Wednesday's win over Detroit, though he has the green light to suit up Friday. The 25-year-old forward isn't starting but should see an increased role due to Miles Bridges (knee), Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Richards (ribs) all being ruled out.

Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
