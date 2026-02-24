Grant Williams News: Back to bench Tuesday

Williams is not in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Bulls on Tuesday.

The return of Miles Bridges from a four-game suspension will result in Williams reverting to a bench role. Williams started in each of his last three outings, with his best performance taking place Thursday in a 105-101 loss to the Rockets, when he logged 20 points, nine rebounds, one assist and four three-pointers (on five attempts) over 29 minutes.